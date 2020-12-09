Because of the multiple diseases that can result in pruritus, the diagnostic approach to a pruritic dog must proceed in a stepwise fashion where parasitic causes are addressed first, along with the diagnosis and management of bacterial and yeast infections/overgrowth. This first approach is then commonly followed by exclusion/diagnosis of allergic components. The work-up has to be sequentially ordered and methodically performed, otherwise it will be unreliable and misleading conclusions will be drawn.