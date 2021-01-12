It is important that the challenge is performed to all dogs that improve. In many cases an improvement can occur as a result of treatments, resolution of infections, flea control, a superior quality diet or changes of season for dogs that have atopic disease, and not because the animal is food allergic. If the animal is food allergic, it will typically relapse with clinical signs within 1 or 2 days, and as long as 7 to 14 days after re-challenge.