Making sure an owner is aware of signs of improvement is essential, and a simple chart can be created and personalised. We can also make suggestions to help improve the environment. We may need to look at assistance for the pet getting up and down on to furniture, or, in a cat’s case, review its toilet facilities. Accidents outside of the litter tray (Figure 1) may be due to compromised access, such as too high a tray to climb into or even discomfort when balancing to squat in deep litter.