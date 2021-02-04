At the end of expiration, the 100ml of additional dead space is full of CO 2 -rich gas. During inspiration, this 100ml of CO 2 -rich gas is drawn back into the lungs past the sampling point of the capnograph. Once this portion of gas has been inhaled, the fresh gas from the inspiratory limb of the circle circuit passes down to the patient. Because this fresh gas has no CO 2 content, the capnogram trace now drops to zero.