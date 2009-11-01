An otoscopic examination is performed to investigate otitis and check the condition of the vertical and horizontal ear canals, as well as to look at the appearance and integrity of the tympanic membrane. If only one ear appears to be involved, examine the healthy ear otoscopically first, as there might be discharge and/or erythema deep in the horizontal canal, invisible from the outside. If both ears appear affected on examination of the pinnae, perform otoscopy on the less severely affected ear first. This should mean that the patient will experience less pain and will, therefore, be more cooperative with subsequent examination. Always use a new cone for the second ear to avoid cross contamination.