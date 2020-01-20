The author’s view is that, in the future, the use of electronic multiparameter monitoring equipment should become a standard requirement in every patient that undergoes an anaesthetic, no matter whether it is in a referral or first-opinion setting. In addition, the author hopes monitoring anaesthesia is delegated specifically to RVNs or SVNs (with another RVN present for support) who can work in collaboration with the vet to monitor the patient – and, when necessary, intervene effectively to the best of their combined ability.