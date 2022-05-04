In human medicine, it is believed that minimisation of surgical stress and prompt return to normal function post-procedure improves short-term outcomes. A shorter post-surgical recovery time will be beneficial because it allows for earlier return to intended oncological therapy (RIOT); this in hand will maximise the overall success of treatment. It has even been suggested that RIOT-rate should be used as a quality measurement for surgical management. However, while the evidence is growing that ERAS and RIOT rate have impacts on overall success, the impact on the long-term mortality rate and disease-free survival will require more research and evidence to show this conclusively.