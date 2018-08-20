Therefore, while acepromazine is a suitable premedication agent for asthmatic cats, it should not be used on the basis it will protect against bronchospasm. The alpha-2 adrenoceptor agonists medetomidine and dexmedetomidine provide excellent anxiolysis and are sympatholytic – both of which may help reduce bronchospasm. These drugs are generally preferred over acepromazine by the authors when dealing with asthmatic cats (in the absence of other pathological conditions). The dose chosen is largely dependent on the temperament of the cat, but varies from approximately 5µg/kg to 20µg/kg of medetomidine IM, or around half of this if using dexmedetomidine.