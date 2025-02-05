This paper was the first of its kind with a large participant number in all categories, playing a crucial role in the comprehension of small animal fatalities associated with anaesthesia and sedations. An overall anaesthetic mortality rate was 0.17% in dogs, 0.24% in cats and 1.39% in rabbits, with risks in healthy animals at 0.05% in dogs, 0.11% in cats and 0.73% in rabbits. Patients who were sick had much higher risks associated – 1.33% in dogs, 1.4% in cats and 7.37% in rabbits (Brodbelt et al, 2008). An interesting point to note from this study is that postoperative deaths in patients accounted for 47% of deaths in canine patients, 61% of deaths in feline patients and 64% in rabbit patients (Brodbelt et al, 2008).