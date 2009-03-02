Laboratory tests are useful in some patients, but they cannot replace a thorough physical examination and clinical history. Healthy rabbits undergoing routine procedures do not require laboratory investigations, but in other cases, haematocrit and total solids provide an estimate of oxygen carrying capacity and hydration status. More specific tests will be dictated by the results of the clinical history and physical examination, and should be compared with the laboratory reference ranges for the species. Rabbits presenting with dental and gastrointestinal disease should be assumed to have a certain degree of dehydration. Fluid deficits must be corrected appropriately prior to the anaesthetic procedure (Flecknell, 2006). As rabbits don’t vomit, pre-anaesthetic fasting is not necessary. Providing food and water until the beginning of the anaesthetic procedure is recommended, as it promotes the normal function of the gastrointestinal tract.