Syringomyelia is an example of central neuropathic pain and pain that is reported in 35 per cent of dogs with this condition. Pain is more likely in dogs with a wide syrinx and where the syrinx is deviated into the dorsal horn of the spinal cord. One theory suggests that pain is the result of an imbalance of inputs and output from the dorsal horn of the spinal cord, either due to anatomical or neurochemical alterations. Impaired dorsal horn function has been demonstrated in people with syringomyelia; however, the exact mechanism remains unclear. The response to options such as NSAIDs can be variable, and response to gabapentin or pregabalin is more predictable.