Dogs: Normal SBE: -4mmol/L to -1mmol/L.

Normal SBE: -4mmol/L to -1mmol/L. Cats: Normal SBE: -5mmol/L to 0mmol/L (Hopper and Epstein, 2012).

The quantitative approach

In the Stewart or quantitative approach, the association between electrolytes and pH is made most explicit, as some electrolytes act as strong Brønsted acids and bases because acid electrolytes generate hydronium ions in solution (for example, HCl) and basic electrolytes bind hydronium ions to available binding groups (for example, OH–). Furthermore, since the body’s maintenance of electroneutrality is paramount, acid base balance may need to be sacrificed if specific ions need to be retained (Hopper, 2019). The Stewart approach measures the respective contribution of those parameters, which theoretically have an independent (rather than dependent) influence on pH – in other words, it quantifies the substances that are considered to primarily influence the dissociation of water and, therefore, emphasises what the body actually must regulate in order to achieve pH homeostasis (Stewart, 1983; Wooten, 2004).