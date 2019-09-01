So, what do we need to consider to support them nutritionally? We may need to look at their physical ability to eat the food if dental disease has crept in, so may need to make practical adjustments – such as switching from dry to wet food or soaking the kibble first. As we age, we may become less efficient at digesting food, so we require foods of higher biological value, but often lower calories if we are becoming less active. Older pets may have poor body condition scores as a result of muscle deterioration.