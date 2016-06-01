Drug Type Uses in systemic inflammatory response syndrome/sepsis Disadvantages

Vasopressin Posterior pituitary hormone Can be used in conjunction with noradrenaline. Should only be used in dire septic situations where other vasopressors have failed. Has shown higher mortality in sepsis trials. Can constrict myocardial arteries – do not use in heart disease.

Adrenaline Endogenous catecholamine Second line drug of choice. If noradrenaline fails, it can be added in or used as its substitute. Increases heart rate, contraction and output. Relaxes bronchial smooth muscle and increases glycogenolysis. Increases work and oxygen demand of the heart. Tachycardia and possible ventricular fibrillation and other arrhythmias.

Norepinephrine Catecholamine First line drug of choice. Increased mean arterial pressure through vasoconstriction with minimal effects on the heart. Can increase, decrease or unchange the heart contractility, depending on the current circulating volume. May increase heart rate.

Dopamine Endogenous catecholamine Low dose = vasodilation with increased organ perfusion, cardiac output and renal blood flow. High dose = increased heart rate and contraction, vasoconstriction. Releases noradrenaline. Used in hypodynamic states seen in shock. High doses can reduce renal blood flow and cause tachycardia with or without arrhythmias. Should only be used in cases with bradycardia or low risk of tachyarrhythmias.

Dobutamine Dopamine analogue Has reduced effect on cardiac contractility and vasculature so good for heart failure. Used for low cardiac output with increased filling when already on vasopressors. Treats hypoperfusion despite normal mean arterial pressure and blood volume. Does not release noradrenaline. Tachycardia with marked increase in systolic pressure. Possible ventricular arrhythmias.