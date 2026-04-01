Ease of use is an important part of this progress. Technology only supports care when it fits naturally into the workflow of a busy clinic. Many of these tests can also be carried out by RVNs, as tools are straightforward to set up, run and explain. The focus at Zoetis Diagnostics is on systems that are simple to operate, simple to interpret and simple to share. When testing becomes part of routine patient care rather than an additional task, it is easier for the whole team to adopt and easier for owners to understand – ultimately contributing to a better understanding of individual patient health.