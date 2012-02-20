Colour flow Doppler is useful to assess whether there is any flow past the thrombus (Figure 3)1. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the caudal abdomen can also be used to detect the thrombus. A filling defect may be seen within the distal aorta on T2-weighted images or with time of flight angiography (Figures 4, 5 and 6)14. MRI can also detect ischaemic changes in affected musculature. As canine ATE is often more chronic than feline, collateral arteries can form and these may also be evident on MRI14. Computed tomography (CT) angiography can also be used to detect the filling defect in the distal aorta15. The presence of an ATE can be confirmed on postmortem and histopathology (Figures 7 and 8). However, small thrombi lyse shortly after death and can be overlooked.