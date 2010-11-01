High dose COP protocol

This consists of utilising only vincristine, cyclophosphamide and prednisolone (COP, see Table 2). This is less expensive and less time consuming than CHOP. It understandably results in a lower percentage of patients achieving remission and shorter survival times. Generally, 70 to 75 per cent of patients can be expected to attain remission for around 7.5 months6, but a percentage of dogs do extremely well on COP, with protracted remission and survival. Some practitioners believe that doxorubicin can be instituted as a “rescue” once COP has ceased to be effective, thus resulting in similar remission/survival characteristics to using MW from the outset7. However, oncological principles suggest it would be most effective to use all the drugs together from the outset and, if possible, this should be followed.