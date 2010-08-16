• Foreign body or intussusception. These are surgical conditions (Figures 2 and 3), but may need appropriate stabilisation pre-operatively. Acid-base status may be altered if vomiting has been profuse. In particular, patients with upper gastrointestinal obstructions can lose large volumes of fluid containing hydrogen ions, and develop metabolic alkalosis and marked hypovolaemia. Sequestration of fluid in the intestines from a more distal obstruction can result in electrolytes accumulating in the fluid and decreased serum levels of potassium, sodium and chloride. Aggressive fluid therapy may be necessary, along with supplementation with potassium chloride as appropriate (dose rates are readily available, such as via the BSAVA Small Animal Formulary).