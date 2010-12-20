Causes

Various causes of constipation can subsequently develop into megacolon. These are outlined in Table 1. The most commonly encountered causes are idiopathic megacolon occurring in middle-aged to older cats (Figure 1). The specific cause is unknown, although some reports suggest that underlying inflammatory bowel disease may play a part. Obstructions are likely to be the next most common cause of megacolon, typically following road traffic accidents with associated old pelvic fractures and malunion (Figure 2a to 2b). Neurological causes, such as due to tail pull injuries, make up a smaller proportion of megacolon cases.