Awareness is usually not impaired, and this type of paroxysmal event can last for much longer than an epileptic seizure. Narcolepsy/cataplexy is a chronic sleep disorder characterised by excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy (sudden loss of muscle tone in response to emotional stimuli). It is rarely reported in cats. During the event, the cat often falls into rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and muscles are always flaccid, in contrast to seizure disorders where increased muscle tone is often present. Syncope can have features of seizures or can be the cause of seizures. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and, eventually, Holter monitoring should be considered in older cats presented with collapsing episodes, and that have no structural brain disease. Correctly differentiating complex partial seizures from syncope in cats with highgrade atrioventricular block can present a real challenge.