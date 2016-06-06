The mainstay of treatment for these patients is to control the heart rate, which is normally attempted with anti-arrhythmic drugs. If successful, most dogs are able to recover fully from TICM. However, another option exists that is far more effective and has become the norm in human medicine. It is possible to locate the abnormal pathway inside the heart and destroy it by performing an electrophysiology study and radio catheter ablation. A cure is achieved in more than 95% of cases without the need for further treatment and this was the treatment chosen for this patient.