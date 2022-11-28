28 Nov
When starting an emergency consultation, you have just a few moments to build rapport and trust, so always introduce yourself, make sure you know the owner’s and pet’s names, and greet both.
Thank the owner for being patient, and assure him or her of doing the right thing to come in, and that he or she and the pet are in safe hands.
Communication skills are incredibly important to have, just as much as clinical skills are – if owners don’t trust you or warm to you, they could refuse the treatment you are offering and take their pet elsewhere.
So, watch other vets and practice in the mirror, as well as with friends and family.
Demonstrating real empathy can be tough on a long, busy shift, but thinking from the owner’s point of view can help.
As vets, we must remember it’s likely to be the middle of the night, he or she doesn’t want to be there, doesn’t know you, has a sick pet and is scared.
Put yourself in the owner’s shoes – showing authentic concern and empathy is vital for putting him or her at ease and avoiding problems down the line.
Once you have discussed everything in the consult, make sure you check back with the owner to ensure he or she understands everything that has been discussed and what the next steps will be, then always give him or her another opportunity to raise questions or concerns.
Often, what may be a concern or issue for you could be something totally different for an owner. He or she will feel more at ease if given the chance to have a say.
One of the main reasons for client complaints is miscommunication, so it’s important to ensure you and the owner are on the same page and have addressed everything together.
Personal presentation is important in both the physical and mental sense – you should never take anything from the previous, difficult or toughest case into this consultation.
Physically, check if you are covered in blood, slobber or worse, and freshen up before you go in. Mentally, take a breath and reset for the next consult.
This is something that takes a great deal of practice, but I’ve learned it is vital you are fully present on each new case, regardless of how hard the previous one was or what happened in the treatment room.
As he or she heads off home, reassure the owner his or her pet is in safe hands, explaining it’s your time to worry and care for the pet, and that you will keep him or her updated on the progress at each stage of its treatment – even if there isn’t much to say.
Of course, it won’t ease the owner’s concern or worry; however, it will give him or her confidence in your ability and demonstrate you are on the same page.