The importance of cat-owner education regarding OA in general and typical associated clinical signs has been documented. Studies have shown wide gaps between the responses of owners who are informed about OA and those who are not, when it comes to assessing behaviour changes associated with OA (Enomoto et al, 2020). This gap represents an opportunity for engagement and education of owners with adult and senior cats. As cats are most likely to perform these behaviours at home, rather than at the clinic, owner engagement is critical to the detection and diagnosis of OA, and associated pain (Enomoto et al, 2020).