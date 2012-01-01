Naso-oesophageal tubes

Naso-oesophageal tubes are ideal for short-term nutritional support (up to seven days), and can be easily placed in a conscious/sedated dog (Figure 2). They are placed so the tip lies in the caudal oesophagus, and are used in preference to nasogastric tubes in which the tip would be placed directly into the stomach. Placing the tip of the tube into the stomach creates a small opening in the cardiac sphincter that can allow gastric reflux to occur, leading to oesophagitis, and also increase the occurrence of vomiting and aspiration pneumonia. Small-bore tubes must be used due to the size of the nostrils, which means that a liquid food of suitable consistency should be used to prevent the tube from blocking. When using a naso-oesophageal tube it is important to check its position prior to each feed as it can be regurgitated and either chewed off or inhaled. Once correct positioning is confirmed, the food can be administered slowly via the tube. The food should be at body temperature to prevent vomiting. After feeding, the tube should be flushed with 2ml to 5ml water to clear it of any food that may cause a blockage. Blockages can be dealt with by instilling a carbonated cola drink into the tube and leaving it for a few hours to break down the blockage before attempting to flush the tube again. As the tube does not interfere with food intake, it is still possible for the patient to eat voluntarily, so it is easy to assess when an animal is eating enough food and the tube can be removed.