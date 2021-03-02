Most vets would confirm it’s a rare client who brings his or her pet to the clinic specifically to discuss a weight issue and, therefore, it’s a daunting job for any clinician to pluck up the courage to talk about it. One paper (Kipperman and German, 2018) highlighted many of the reasons why vets may be willing to not tell a client that his or her pet is overweight, and most of them are likely to resonate with readers.