Toxoplasmosis

It is prudent at this stage in the article to also discuss the utility of testing for toxoplasmosis. In the author’s experience, toxoplasmosis is the most commonly mentioned (and tested for) differential in cats referred for further investigations with neurological presentations. Although Toxoplasma gondii infection is common in cats (around 30% to 55% of cats have antibody titres indicating exposure), clinical disease is very rare – particularly in the adult cat. Clinical disease is usually associated with reactivation of cystic stages, secondary to immunosuppression (for example, cats with FIV or FeLV), rather than after a newly acquired infection.