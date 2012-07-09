Although lesions within the thalamus and cerebral cortex will cause GP ataxia in humans, the ataxia generated from lesions within these structures in domestic species is usually too subtle to be detected on gait evaluation. The pathways of the GP sensory system are anatomically adjacent to most of the UMN pathways necessary for gait generation. The change in the gait, therefore, generally reflects a combined dysfunction of both UMN paresis and GP ataxia with delayed onset of protraction of the limb and lengthened stride. From a lesion localisation point of view, UMN paresis and GP ataxia visible in the gait can occur as a consequence of a lesion affecting the brainstem or spinal cord. Compared to UMN paresis, disorders of the lower motor neurons (LMN) only cause paresis and not ataxia.