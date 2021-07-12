If consent is gained from the owner, the sample is taken, placed on to a microscope slide, stained and examined by the veterinary nurse. Identification of whether bacteria (cocci or rods), yeasts or neutrophils are present follows. A semi‑quantitative count can be made and recorded with findings on the clinical history. The veterinary surgeon can then make an informed decision on which antimicrobial to use, or not, and whether further culture and sensitivity is required.