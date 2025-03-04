The take-home messages were that while HPAI is a complicated disease, with multiple different virus clades, subtypes and genotypes circulating around the world, a lot of monitoring of these different viruses is taking place, and at the time of writing APHA rates the risk to cats in the UK as very low. However, it is sensible for vets to be aware of the risk factors and possible clinical signs and, crucially, remember that HPAI is a notifiable disease in all species.