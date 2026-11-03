3 Nov 2026
Avoid heart-stopping moments: hyperkalaemia in greyhounds
Sarah Cooper BvetMed(Hons), GPCert(SAM), MRCVS and Angharad Thomas VetMB, MA, PgCertDent(WBIS), MRCVS discuss the need for more breed-specific plans for anaesthesia in these dogs.
Image: otsphoto / Adobe Stock
Casting an eye over tomorrow’s ops list and noticing the “greyhound dental” is often enough to give even an experienced practitioner some pause for thought.
Just how many teeth are going to need removing? Is there a large enough kennel for those gangly legs? And aren’t there a couple of “weird greyhound things” I need to remember? At least it should be easy to place an IV cannula.
Many of us deal with greyhounds regularly and, certainly in the past, did not always consider the variety of specific requirements of the breed – most especially those involving general anaesthesia (GA).
After many years of working with these fascinating dogs in practices where greyhounds (complete with their own bed) are part of the furniture of the dog waiting area, what we hope to offer is the concept that GAs for greyhounds need a more breed-specific plan – particularly when it comes to anaesthesia-induced hyperkalaemia.
The greyhound breed possesses distinct physiologic adaptations, some of which are due to their selection as racing dogs. These include (Zaldívar-López et al, 2011; Karlsson et al, 2013):
- Higher concentrations of red blood cells (haematocrit).
- Increased creatinine values linked to their increased muscle mass.
- An increased glomerular filtration rate.
- Increased alanine aminotransferase and aspartate aminotransferase.
- Lower thyroxine.
- One study also showed generally lower levels of serum potassium compared to other breeds (3.5mmol/L to 4.4mmol/L).
- Lower white blood cell and platelet counts.
- Specific hereditary disorders that have been discovered that are associated with the greyhound breed.
Importantly, greyhounds (and sighthounds generally) not infrequently experience anaesthesia-induced hyperkalaemia, which can be fatal if not recognised and addressed (DiBartola and Autran De Morais, 2012). Anaesthesia-induced hyperkalaemia has been reported in several different breeds of dog (Louro et al, 2020; Boustead and Zeiler, 2019), as well as cats (Irizarry and Gradilla, 2024; Felisberto et al, 2020) and wild species (Mattaliano et al, 2023; Diez Bernal et al, 2019). However, greyhounds may be particularly predisposed, with one abstract suggesting up to 38% of greyhounds develop hyperkalaemia under prolonged anaesthesia (O’Neill, 2024; Jones and Mama, 2018).
Hyperkalaemia can result from three possible mechanisms: an increase in potassium load, decreased renal excretion and transcellular shifts with potassium moving out of the cell and into the blood (Nelson and Couto, 2019).
Despite such patient factors being ever present and visibly obvious when a nervous, drippy nosed greyhound enters the consultation room, the authors still find themselves having to consciously focus on the range of necessary anaesthetic considerations, which are known as IMPACTT:
- Injury/trauma
- Medications/drugs
- Previous anaesthetic history
- Acidosis (respiratory)
- Comorbidities
- Temperament
- Time
Formulating the tailored greyhound anaesthetic plan in general practice
Injury/trauma/tissue damage
Most of the body’s potassium is stored within cells. When tissues are damaged, cells break down and release their intracellular potassium. If this happens on a large enough scale, serum potassium rises measurably. Examples include (Nelson and Couto, 2019):
- Rhabdomyolysis, including propofol associated (Irizarry and Gradilla, 2024).
- Major trauma – especially crush injuries.
- Major surgery.
- Post-anaesthetic myopathy (Young, 2005).
- Tumour lysis (Hampton et al, 2020).
Considering the type of surgery that is expected (for example, large tumour excision) will help the clinician decide on the likelihood of this complication.
Medications/drugs (Nelson and Couto, 2019)
Potassium may be increased via oral or IV supplementation.
Other medications can increase serum potassium levels by two main mechanisms: either by reducing excretion through the kidney, or by causing potassium to shift out of cells. These medications are shown in Table 1.
Previous history of anaesthesia-induced hyperkalaemia (Jones et al, 2019; McFadzean, 2018)
One study found that a greyhound that had suffered from hyperkalaemia-induced anaesthesia had a repeated incident on their second GA. The authors have recorded similar experiences with their own cases. Further studies are needed to corroborate this link.
Acidosis due to hypoventilation – respiratory acidosis (Tisotti et al, 2023; Nelson and Couto, 2019)
Hypoventilation leads to an increase in H+ ions in the bloodstream.
The body tries to correct this by exchanging K+ inside cells for H+ ions.
So, as the H+ ions move into cells, K+ ions move out, increasing the concentration of potassium in the blood.
Comorbidities
An essential part of the greyhound GA preparation should be a review of the clinical history, a full clinical examination and preoperative bloods to include packed cell volume/haematology, biochemistry and electrolytes.
Underlying conditions that may contribute to hyperkalaemia include (Nelson and Couto, 2019):
- Renal disease, kidney injury or urinary obstruction.
- Hypoadrenocorticism.
- Hyperglycaemia, including diabetes (Hampton et al, 2020).
- Tumours – tumour lysis syndrome (Tisotti et al, 2023; Hampton et al, 2020).
- Whipworm.
- Intravascular haemolysis.
- Reperfusion injury.
Temperament: stress-induced hyperthermia and links to hyperkalaemia (Mattaliano et al, 2023)
Greyhounds appear particularly prone to stress-induced hyperthermia – including, but not limited to, under anaesthesia.
It differs from the much less common and hereditary malignant hyperthermia, which has also been reported in greyhounds (Nelson and Couto, 2019). Stress hyperthermia may be related to a number of factors, but it has been suggested that shaking due to anxiety and/or postoperatively, and the large muscle mass of greyhounds, may generate excess heat and lead to elevations in body temperature. Hyperkalaemia occurs if the temperature rises to a degree that causes widespread cell damage and lysis; therefore, a nervous patient who has undergone a long drive on the morning of their surgery may have a higher risk of GA-induced hyperkalaemia.
Time – length of anaesthesia (O’Neill, 2024; Pye and Ward, 2023; Tisotti et al, 2023)
For elective procedures, many of the safeguards should be planned in the week prior to the anaesthetic, but by far the most influential factor for GA-induced hyperkalaemia is “time” or length of the GA itself.
In one study looking at the prevalence of hyperkalaemia in anaesthetised greyhounds, 80% of dogs who developed hyperkalaemia occurred at two hours or more from the time of induction (Jones and Mama, 2018). This has been reflected by our experience where most instances of hyperkalaemia have occurred between 90 and 120 minutes.
As time from induction increases the influence of the compression of high muscle mass, physiological stress and tissue trauma from surgical intervention combine and accumulate, and this may contribute to the rising serum potassium levels. Particularly in deeper anaesthesia, hypoventilation leads to further potassium elevations.
Diagnosis
Many of cases of hyperkalaemia in greyhounds show few if any signs until the potassium levels have risen dramatically (O’Neill, 2024; Pye and Ward, 2023).
It is vital that potassium levels are monitored every 30 minutes from 1 hour into anaesthesia to allow early detection and treatment.
If present signs may include:
- Heart rate (HR) reduction (Louro et al, 2020) – a more frequent finding, although not always seen, a drop in HR after 60 minutes or more of anaesthesia should prompt testing of potassium levels (Tisotti et al, 2023). If the bradycardia is due to elevated potassium levels, it is suggested response to atropine will likely be poor, as the reduced HR is not vagally mediated and the potassium reduces myocardial excitability and suppresses sinoatrial node activity (Campese and Adenuga, 2016); left untreated, this can lead to cardiac arrest.
- ECG changes – care should be taken to not rely on ECG findings, as these often occur late in the process, if at all. In addition to bradycardia, other changes may include tall T-waves, prolonged PR interval, widened QRS and loss of P-waves (Tag and Day, 2008).
- Hypotension – a reduction in blood pressure may be seen, often associated with bradycardia (Tisotti et al, 2023).
- Blood testing potassium levels – potassium levels should be monitored at least every 30 minutes from one-hour post-induction. It is not unusual to find a marked hyperkalaemia (7mmol/L to 10mmol/L) with few, if any, other signs. It should be noted that once levels rise to more than 7mmol/L to 7.5mmol/L, the likelihood of cardiac rhythm disturbances is greatly increased.
Immediate cessation of GA is the best treatment of hyperkalaemia; however, surgical situations exist where this is not in the patient’s interests (for example, an open abdomen, a very large open mucogingival flap, or mid-fracture repair).
Treatment
Supportive treatments include (Nelson and Couto, 2019):
- Calcium gluconate – calcium gluconate will not reduce potassium levels; however, it will protect the myocardium from the effects of high levels. It antagonises the effects of potassium on cardiac cell membranes and restores the resting membrane potential, increasing excitability. Effects only last for around one hour, so definitive treatment must also be started to correct the hyperkalaemia. Dosage is 0.5ml/kg to 1ml/kg of 10% solution diluted 1:1 with saline slow IV (over 30 minutes).
- Intravenous fluids – if not already on Intravenous fluids, IVFT should be started to help reduce potassium by dilution and enhance renal excretion. Fluids containing dextrose and Hartman’s are a good choice.
- Reverse alpha-2 agonist if used (Louro et al, 2020).
- Glucose with or without insulin – glucose reduces blood levels of potassium by stimulating the production of insulin by the pancreas, causing the potassium to be driven into cells. Exogenous insulin can also be used in combination with glucose if glucose treatment alone is ineffective. Blood glucose levels should be monitored for several hours following treatment with insulin. Dosage is a 1ml/kg bolus of 50% dextrose/glucose diluted 1:4 in saline, followed by dextrose/glucose-containing fluids (50ml 50% dextrose in 1 litre equals 2.5%). With or without if required a bolus of 0.5IU/kg to 1IU/kg soluble insulin IV followed by 2g to 3g of glucose per unit of insulin – half of the glucose as a bolus and the remainder over four to six hours.
- Terbutaline/salbutamol – beta-adrenergic agonists move potassium into the cell. Terbutaline is most commonly used for this purpose. Inhaled salbutamol can also be used, but tends to be less effective. Dosage is 0.01mg/kg IM or slow IV.
- Sodium bicarbonate – intravenous sodium bicarbonate raises the pH of the blood, making it more alkaline. To maintain homeostasis, cells then release hydrogen ions in exchange for potassium, so hydrogen ions move out of the cells and potassium moves in. Its use is generally reserved for refractory cases or where a severe metabolic acidosis is also present. It can lead to metabolic alkalosis. Dosage is 1mEq/kg to 2mEq/kg diluted and given slow IV.
Terminate anaesthesia as soon as safely and reasonably possible if levels are not responding to the described treatment or are markedly elevated. Anecdotally, if potassium is more than 6mmol/L, this should prompt a plan for earlier termination of anaesthesia, ideally within 30 minutes or less.
Prevention (Jones et al, 2019)
- Avoid prolonged anaesthetics – consider splitting long procedures (for example, stage dentistry) or provide more frequent, shorter dental procedures.
- Detect early – monitor potassium levels, use ECG and monitor for bradycardia.
- Consider use of a pre-emptive glucose drip for all longer greyhound anaesthetics.
- Use appropriate multimodal analgesia.
- Take measures to reduce stress and anxiety.
- Use appropriate padding and positioning to protect muscles.
- Ensure good ventilation to reduce respiratory acidosis (capnography).
- Use full history including current medications, clinical examination and pre-anaesthetic bloods to check for underlying conditions and treatments that may contribute to hyperkalaemia.
The future
As vets in practice, we should focus on improving the care of our patients by preventing hyperkalaemia and being ready to treat it as simply and economically as possible. For those of us whose ops list has many ex-racing canine friends, watching for patterns is the route to further improvements in care.
Once sufficient data is collected and reviewed, the veterinary community can update these guidelines to pinpoint those dogs at greatest risk of hyperkalaemia, leading to increased preparedness and success for the practitioner.
In parallel, our US research colleagues are focusing on sequencing the genomes of affected greyhound dogs and comparing these with unaffected canines. If a specific gene is identified, this could lead to a preoperative genetic screening test helping identify those dogs requiring anaesthetic alterations.
In the meantime, as vets, the words of Maya Angelou ring true: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” No matter how small your clinic or basic the facilities, a few potassium checks and a bottle of glucose could be life saving.
- Use of some of the drugs in this article is under the veterinary medicine cascade.
- This article was published in Vet Times (3 November 2026), Volume 56, Issue 44, Pages 10-15.
- This online version corrects a dosage in the first bulleted paragraph below the “Treatment” subheading from that appearing in print. We apologise for any confusion.
Sarah Cooper graduated from the RVC in 2003. Since then, she has worked in small animal practice in a variety of roles including leadership, general practice, hospital and emergency work, and small animal medicine referral. Sarah has been a member of the IVC Small Animal Clinical Board and currently works as a regional clinical improvement lead for IVC in the south-east. She enjoys all aspects of small animal practice and has a general practitioner certificate in small animal medicine.
Angharad Thomas qualified from University of Cambridge vet school in 2011 and has enjoyed the variety of general practice ever since. She is currently senior vet at Fivelands Veterinary Centre in Birmingham, where she loves tailoring care to her patients (both human and animal). Angharad takes a keen interest in leadership and communication skills, completing ILM Level 5 in 2023 and joining IVC’s Small Animal Clinical Board in the same year. Since achieving a Certificate in Small Animal Dentistry in 2024, she enjoys sharing practical, achievable dentistry skills with GP vets across the UK, both by visiting other practices and running training sessions at IVC’s training centre at Blaise Referrals in Birmingham.
References
- Ben Salem C, Badreddine A, Fathallah N et al (2014). Drug-induced hyperkalemia, Drug Safety 37(9): 677-692.
- Boustead KJ and Zeiler G (2019). Life-threatening hyperkalaemia in a five-year-old rottweiler undergoing bilateral elbow arthroscopy, Veterinary Record Case Reports 7(3): e000893.
- Campese VM and Adenuga G (2016). Electrophysiological and clinical consequences of hyperkalemia, Kidney International Supplements 6(1): 16-19.
- DiBartola SP and Autran De Morais H (2012). Disorders of potassium: hypokalemia and hyperkalemia. In DiBartola SP (ed), Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Small Animal Practice, WB Saunders, St. Louis: 92-119.
- Diez Bernal S, Hoby S and Levionnois OLR (2019). Acute hyperkalaemia in a captive Persian leopard (Panthera pardus saxicolor) immobilised with a ketamine-medetomidine combination, Veterinary Record Case Reports 7(1): e000755.
- Felisberto R, Auckburally A and Flaherty D (2020). Life-threatening hyperkalaemia during general anaesthesia in a domestic short-haired cat, Veterinary Record Case Reports 8(4): e001243.
- Hampton C, Fletcher J, Fitzgerald M and Bennett RA (2020). Acute hyperkalemia as anaesthetic complication in a diabetic dog undergoing tumor excision, Canadian Veterinary Journal 61(7): 731-736.
- Irizarry T and Gradilla S (2024). Case report: successful treatment of hyperkalemia during general anesthesia in a domestic cat, Frontiers in Veterinary Science 11: 1398128.
- Jones SJ and Mama KR (2018). Prevalence of hyperkalemia during general anaesthesia in greyhounds. In Proceedings of the Association of Veterinary Anaesthetists Spring Meeting 2018, Grenada.
- Jones SJ, Mama KR, Brock NK and Couto CG (2019). Hyperkalemia during general anesthesia in two greyhounds, Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association 254(11): 1,329-1,334.
- Karlsson EK, Sigurdsson S, Ivansson E et al (2013). Genome-wide analyses implicate 33 loci in heritable dog osteosarcoma, including regulatory variants near CDKN2A/B, Genome Biology 14(12): R132.
- Louro LF, Raszplewicz J and Alderson B (2020). Hyperkalaemia during general anaesthesia: six cases, Veterinary Record Case Reports 8(3): e001075.
- Mattaliano G, Heberlein M and Cruz Benedetti I-C (2023). Unanticipated hyperkalaemia and associated perioperative complications in three captive grey wolves (Canis lupus) undergoing general anaesthesia, Veterinary Record Case Reports 11(2): e597.
- McFadzean W, Macfarlane P, Khenissi L and Murrell JC (2018). Repeated hyperkalaemia during two separate episodes of general anaesthesia in a nine-year-old, female neutered greyhound, Veterinary Record Case Reports 6(3): e000658.
- Nelson RW and Couto CG (2019). Electrolyte imbalances. In Small Animal Internal Medicine E-Book (6th edn), Elsevier, Philadelphia: 915-934.
- O’Neill AK (2024). Hyperkalemia during prolonged anesthesia in a greyhound, Case Reports in Veterinary Medicine 2024: 3908979.
- Pye E and Ward R (2023). Hyperkalaemia in a greyhound under general anaesthesia, Veterinary Record Case Reports 11(2): e585.
- Steeil J, Ramsay EC, Schumacher J et al (2013). Hyperkalemia in exotic felids anesthetized with alpha-2 adrenoceptor agonist, ketamine and isoflurane. In 2013 Proceedings Annual Conference American Association of Zoo Veterinarians 49: 505-507.
- Tag TL and Day TK (2008). Electrocardiographic assessment of hyperkalemia in dogs and cats, Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care 18(1): 61-67.
- Tisotti T, Sanchez A, Nickell J et al (2023). Retrospective evaluation of acute hyperkalemia of unknown origin during general anesthesia in dogs, Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia 50(2): 129-135.
- Young SS (2005). Post anaesthetic myopathy, Equine Veterinary Education 15(S7): 60-63.
- Zaldívar-López S, Marín LM, Iazbik MC et al (2011). Clinical pathology of greyhounds and other sighthounds, Veterinary Clinical Pathology 40(4): 414-425.