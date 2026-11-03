Angharad Thomas qualified from University of Cambridge vet school in 2011 and has enjoyed the variety of general practice ever since. She is currently senior vet at Fivelands Veterinary Centre in Birmingham, where she loves tailoring care to her patients (both human and animal). Angharad takes a keen interest in leadership and communication skills, completing ILM Level 5 in 2023 and joining IVC’s Small Animal Clinical Board in the same year. Since achieving a Certificate in Small Animal Dentistry in 2024, she enjoys sharing practical, achievable dentistry skills with GP vets across the UK, both by visiting other practices and running training sessions at IVC’s training centre at Blaise Referrals in Birmingham.