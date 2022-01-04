However, as this is an invasive procedure the author only performs blood analysis if it is indicated from the history or physical examination, or before exposure to additional risks, such as the introduction of medications with a narrow therapeutic index (it is a data sheet recommendation prior to the use of NSAIDs and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors) or as a pre-anaesthetic screen, which has been shown to be a valid procedure even though the number of abnormalities that are found that would not be indicated from a good history or examination is low; less than one per cent (Joubert, 2007; Alef et al, 2008; Apfelbaum et al 2012; Davies and Kawaguchi, 2014).