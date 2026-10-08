08 October 2026
Purina Young Veterinarians brings you a unique online learning platform to help you make the leap from university to the workplace.
Purina’s Young Veterinarians Programme supports veterinary students and early career vet professionals across Europe as they prepare for life in practice.
It brings together learning and career development across three areas: pet nutrition, employability and entrepreneurship, helping young vets build skills that complement their university education.
Nutrition education covers the fundamentals of nutrients and feeding, through to nutritional support of specific conditions, with resources including Purina Institute’s Centre Square and Vet Centre learning materials. Alongside educational events and networking opportunities, these resources aim to strengthen nutritional knowledge and support more confident conversations with pet owners.
The employability element focuses on the transition into work. Topics include writing effective CVs and cover letters, preparing for interviews, developing a professional online presence and communicating clearly. Well-being and resilience also feature, alongside work experience opportunities and financial support initiatives, including research grants through the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe and scholarships in selected markets.
For those considering practice ownership or wider business responsibilities, the entrepreneurship strand introduces the essentials of setting up and managing a veterinary practice. Content explores accounting, practice management and client relationships, helping young vets understand the non-clinical responsibilities that accompany veterinary care.
For practice owners, directors and veterinary teams, the programme offers a resource to complement conversations about graduate development and career progression.
Its aim is to help young vets bridge the gap between education and practice, with greater confidence in their professional and business skills.