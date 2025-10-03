03 October 2025
Tom Mitchell discusses how behaviour concerns are increasing about the cohort of "pandemic puppies" in vet practices.
In first-opinion practice, behaviour concerns are increasingly the rule, not the exception.
In a UK longitudinal cohort, 96.7% of “pandemic puppies” had one or more owner-reported problem by 21 months (median 5); among cats, 75.7% of owners reported at least one problematic behaviour1. Yet many clients remain unconvinced that seeking expert help will make a difference, with around 50% of owners of fearful/anxious dogs pursuing professional support –with barely a quarter consulting a veterinarian2. The stakes are high: behaviour problems are commonly linked to compromised welfare, relinquishment and even euthanasia and are always associated with compromised human-animal bond, making timely action critical.
As gatekeepers of patient welfare and client expectations, general practices can change this trajectory. By normalising referral and championing the science of behaviour change, we can keep pets in homes and relationships thriving.
The key? Understanding the common reasons that behaviour referral is assumed to be futile and the actual truth:
The truth: susceptibility to reward is developed, not assumed. Following behaviour consultation, susceptibility to reinforcement is built in as little as a few weeks. A behaviour plan is then implemented for the specific struggle. Though widely unknown, “anhedonia”, a reduced ability to find things pleasurable or rewarding, is actually a common characteristic of behavioural illness and exactly why patients need to be referred for behaviour treatment. Inflammation, gastrointestinal issues and pain are also common causes, so a whole-dog approach assessing medical complications with a veterinarian behaviourist is essential.
The truth: while seeing cases sooner prevents contribution to relinquishment and euthanasia statistics and may facilitate a quicker resolution, for most struggles, duration of time does not drastically influence outcome. A recent referral case at Behavet involved an 11-year-old Border collie presenting with separation anxiety since puppyhood, having seen numerous behaviourists within that time. In three months, he can now be left for periods of 60 minutes, highlighting that lack of success can never be assumed.
The truth: we see the full spectrum of behaviour cases at Behavet, from a lack of calmness at home or on walks, through mild and sporadic reactivity to unrelenting abnormal repetitive behaviours to aggression. Importantly, behaviour problems always have underlying emotional and learning drivers that, left unresolved, become more severe or widespread over time, meaning no behaviour problem is too mild to warrant behaviour consultation.
The truth: in a 2008 study, pet owners were found more likely to use free help options like advice from friends and family over fee-based expert advice (irrespective of the problem’s severity), highlighting the lack of public awareness around accessibility and affordability of trusted expert referral sources of advice3. This underscores the need for educating owners of such in general practice. For example, at Behavet, we offer affordable monthly payments in addition to direct claims with most pet insurers where the pet is insured.
The truth: outcomes for behaviour therapy are good. Behavet’s large team of veterinarian behaviourists sees 650 canine and feline consultations monthly, with many second and third opinion cases, observing daily transformations. With more than 1,500 five-star reviews across Trustpilot and DogFriendly, it’s important pet owners are aware of just how much is possible with the right plan and team behind them.
To refer a case to Behavet, enquire about our services and download free professional resources, visit the Behavet Vet Portal.
Tom Mitchell BVSc, BSc, MRCVS is a veterinary surgeon and clinical animal behaviourist with more than a decade of experience in companion animal behaviour. He is the founder of Behavet, the world’s largest online veterinary behaviour clinic, supporting hundreds of complex cases each month through scientifically grounded, reward-based methods. Dr Mitchell’s work is distinguished by a concept training approach to building emotional resilience, promoting transformation in pets, and advancing accessible, welfare-driven behaviour medicine.