4. ‘It’s too expensive’

The truth: in a 2008 study, pet owners were found more likely to use free help options like advice from friends and family over fee-based expert advice (irrespective of the problem’s severity), highlighting the lack of public awareness around accessibility and affordability of trusted expert referral sources of advice3. This underscores the need for educating owners of such in general practice. For example, at Behavet, we offer affordable monthly payments in addition to direct claims with most pet insurers where the pet is insured.