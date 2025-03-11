Gastrointestinal symptoms. These can range from chronic poor appetite or lack of food drive or chronic, intermittent soft stools, to more obvious symptoms of regular vomiting or diarrhoea. Depending on the symptoms, our team may recommend a faecal analysis, including Giardia species (repeated following treatment to confirm resolution), baseline bloods or more directed panels, food trials on a hydrolysed diet or a medication trial, to mention a few. The stomach is known as the second brain for a reason. An unhealthy gastrointestinal system has a direct impact on brain health, as this is the site of L-tryptophan absorption. L-tryptophan is converted to serotonin, which has a detrimental effect on brain health, and therefore, behaviour, when out of balance. Alongside absorption issues is the pain and discomfort that comes along with gastrointestinal disorders, which also has a negative effect on behaviour.