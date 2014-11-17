Patients in the intensive care unit receiving mechanical ventilation or patients with pre-existing pulmonary disease may also benefit from TIVA. A number of indications for mechanical ventilation in small animals include severe hypoxaemia despite oxygen therapy, severe hypoventilation and excessive work of breathing (Hopper and Powell, 2013). Animals with severe hypoventilation, and where they are exhausted due to excessive work of breathing, are also likely to be hypoxaemic, especially if breathing room air. Hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction (HPV) is a regulatory mechanism that occurs when low partial pressure of oxygen detected in the alveoli results in constriction of the adjacent pulmonary arterioles. The aim is to divert blood away from poorly ventilated areas of lung towards better ventilated areas, thereby improving gas exchange (Figure 2). Halogenated inhalational agents have been shown to attenuate HPV (Lennon and Murray, 1996) resulting in lower oxygenation of arterial blood and worsening hypoxaemia. Their vasodilatory effects can also contribute to hypotension in already compromised patients and therefore these agents are not recommended during long-term mechanical ventilation, requiring the use of injectable sedative and anaesthetic drugs.