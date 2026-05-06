Beyond the brush: how Hill’s Dental Kibble technology supports periodontal health
With dental disease as one of the most common issues seen in practice, and many clients shunning brushing, Hill's offers a potential answer.
As veterinary professionals, you are on the front lines of battling what is arguably the most common issue seen in practice: dental disease. In fact, dental disease is the most prevalent disease in dogs and cats; a staggering 80% of dogs and 70% of cats show signs of periodontal disease by age 21,2.
While the gold standard of periodontal prevention remains daily brushing, we all know the reality of owner compliance. For clients, brushing is hard. Research shows that approximately a third to two-thirds of pet owners may be unwilling to brush their dog’s teeth daily3. However, dog food made especially for dental health was regarded to be important by 64% of owners3.
To bridge the gap between ideal home care and realistic owner habits, Hill’s has developed clinically proven “toothbrush-like” Dental Kibble technology. Present in Hill’s Vet Essentials Multi-Benefit + Dental range, this technology provides a simple and effective way to keep pets’ teeth clean and breath fresh.
Here is a closer look at how this technology works and the benefits it brings to your patients.
The silent progression of periodontal disease
Periodontal disease moves rapidly. Plaque forms within 24 hours, calculus within 3 days and gingivitis begins as early as 2 weeks.
If left unchecked, the stages progress quickly:
- Stage 1: plaque accumulation. Plaque is a slimy film of bacteria that coats the teeth. The bacteria inside plaque can cause gum inflammation.
- Stage 2: tartar buildup. Plaque hardens into tartar: hard calcified deposits that form on the teeth. Unlike plaque (that can be removed with dental home care), tartar must be removed by a veterinarian.
- Stage 3: gum inflammation (gingivitis). Gingivitis or gum inflammation is the first stage of periodontal disease, and if treated early on, the damage from inflammation can be reversed.
- Stage 4: gum separation (periodontitis). In some dogs, gum inflammation progresses, allowing bacteria to accumulate beneath the gums. This can lead to chronic infection and bone loss, which is painful and harmful to overall health. Without proper care, bone loss progresses to the point of tooth loss.
Beyond local oral pain, we also need to consider the systemic consequences of periodontal disease. Bacteria can pass through damaged gum tissue and enter the bloodstream. Older pets and small breed dogs are especially at risk for dental disease. Small dogs are more likely to have overcrowded or misaligned teeth, making them more prone to dental disease4.
How Hill’s Dental Kibble technology works
Standard dry kibble tends to shatter when a pet bites into it, offering little to no mechanical cleaning. Hill’s Dental Kibble Technology changes the mechanics of chewing through an innovative fibre matrix and a specifically designed larger kibble size.
- Mechanical cleaning: with every bite the fibre matrix cleans teeth and removes plaque.
- Deep reach: the kibble stays in contact, cleaning right to the gumline. Larger kibble helps clean teeth to the gumline.
- Targeted action: the gentle scrubbing action promotes healthy gums and freshens breath by removing plaque.
Clinical proof and efficacy
Dental kibble technology has been the subject of 303 canine studies with >36,000 oral evaluations, and 173 feline studies with >16,000 oral evaluations.
The results of this rigorous testing show:
- Plaque reduction: two 28 day studies showed pets eating dental kibble technology had significant decrease in plaque accumulation, compared to pets eating a typical kibble.
- Gingivitis reduction: both the canine and feline dental kibble formulas effectively decreased gingival inflammation, compared to a typical kibble5,6,7,8.
Everyday support: Vet Essentials Multi-Benefit + Dental
Vet Essentials Multi-Benefit + Dental is vet-exclusive nutrition with 5 key benefits, formulated to support pets’ dental health. In addition to clinically proven dental care, it features the S+OXSHIELD mark of reassurance on all adult foods that help support urinary health, alongside clinically proven antioxidant multivitamins C+E protect the immune system.
By recommending nutrition that works passively while the pet eats, veterinary teams can overcome the hurdle of home-care compliance, resulting in healthier mouths, fresher breath, and better overall systemic health for the patients in your care.
References
- 1. Lund EM, Armstrong PJ, Kolar LM and Klausner JS (1999). Health and population characteristics of dogs and cats examined at private veterinary practices in the United States, J Am Vet Med Assoc 214: 1,336-1,341.
- 2. Wiggs RB and Lobprise HB (1997). Periodontology. In RB Wiggs, HB Lobprise (eds), Veterinary Dentistry: Principles and Practice, Lippincott-Raven, Philadelphia: 186-231.
- 3. Enlund KB, Brunius C, Hanson J et al (2020). Dental home care in dogs – a questionnaire study among Swedish dog owners, veterinarians and veterinary nurses, BMC Vet Res 16: 90.
- 4. McFadden T and Marretta SM (2013). Consequences of untreated periodontal disease in dogs and cats, Journal of Veterinary Dentistry 30: 266-275.
- 5. Logan EI, Finney O and Hefferren JJ (2002). Effects of a dental food on plaque accumulation and gingival health in dogs, J Vet Dent 19(1):15-18.
- 6. Vrieling HE et al (2005). Effectiveness of feeding large kibbles with mechanical cleaning properties in cats with gingivitis, Tijdschr Diergeneeskd 130(5): 136-140.
- 7. Clinical Evidence Report TD-801, Dietary Cleansing Improves Oral Health. Tests conducted using Veterinary Oral Health Council guidelines.
- 8. Hill’s Science and Technology Center, Topeka, KS. Data on file.