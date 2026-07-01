01 July 2026
A look at the primary drivers behind dermatological issues in dogs, and the part a targeted diet can play in solving them.
Image: kathrineva20 / Adobe Stock
Dermatological issues are a frequent challenge in veterinary practice, often driven by complex environmental or food sensitivities. Diagnosis is notoriously difficult, particularly when concurrent allergies add layers of complexity to a case.
For veterinarians and pet parents alike, recurring flare-ups can feel like a significant setback. While fast-acting medications are essential to calm the initial crisis, they aren’t always enough. In fact, one in three patients return for additional care within the first two months1. This recurrence drives deeper frustration and highlights the critical need for long-term, multimodal support. Nutrition is fundamental to achieving this lasting control.
To effectively manage dermatological issues, it is helpful to understand the primary drivers behind them:
In an untreated patient, the skin barrier is weak, allowing environmental allergens to easily penetrate. This penetration results in irritated skin and an increased release of histamines and cytokines.
By integrating a daily nutritional solution into your multimodal protocol, you can help support and strengthen the skin barrier against environmental irritants, no matter the season. This extends care well beyond the crisis phase and provides vital long-term support.
Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Complete offers a comprehensive solution for managing these complex cases. It is recommended as the initial management diet for all skin conditions, barring a known allergy to eggs or a fat sensitivity.
The clinical science behind Derm Complete focuses on several key areas:
Because dermatological issues can present at any age, the Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Complete portfolio offers a solution for any breed size and life stage. Whether you are treating an adult dog or a puppy, you can provide tailored, scientifically backed nutrition.
Going beyond nutrition
Hill’s provides extensive tools to help veterinary professionals manage every dermatological case. You can easily make nutritional recommendations for pet parents using the Quick Reco tool, continue your professional development with RACE-approved CE at Hill’s Veterinary Academy, or visit HillsVet.com for detailed product information and clinical studies.
1. Data on file – Internal analysis
2. Sofou EI, Samuel (Badulescu) E, Aleksandrova S, Chatzis M and Saridomichelakis MN. Randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled challenge test with single food items in dogs with atopic dermatitis and adverse food reactions, Veterinary Dermatology 37(2): 247-256.
3. Muller GH, Kirk RW and Scott DW (1989). Food hypersensitivity. In Dyson J (ed), Small Animal Dermatology, WB Saunders Company, Philadelphia: 470-474.
4. Olivry T and Mueller RS (2019). Critically appraised topic on adverse food reactions of companion animals (7): signalment and cutaneous manifestations of dogs and cats with adverse food reactions, BMC Vet Res 15(1): 140.
5. Mueller RS, Olivry T and Prélaud P (2016). Critically appraised topic on adverse food reactions of companion animals (2): common food allergen sources in dogs and cats, BMC Vet Res 12: 9.