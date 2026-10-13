13 Oct 2026
Sarah Merrett BVetMed, MANZCVS(Medicine of Cats), MRCVS and Lucinda Alderton-Sell BVetMed, MANZCVS(Medicine of Cats), MRCVS discuss the signs and treatment of this issue, as well as preventive care.
Image: Aerial Film Studio / Adobe Stock
The prevalence of feline panleukopenia appears to have declined in the past few decades, likely due to increased vaccination rates. However, it can still be a devastating disease – particularly in the shelter setting and multi-cat environments.
In 2025, increasing numbers of cases seen by UK animal welfare organisations prompted Cats Protection, the RSPCA and Blue Cross to issue a joint appeal encouraging veterinary professionals to be vigilant and promote vaccination and pre-pubertal neutering (Webb, 2025).
Disease detection and prevention are vital to ensure the health of not only shelter cats, but any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated cat. This disease highlights the importance of preventive health care for all cats, including vaccination and neutering, ideally at or before four months of age.
Feline panleukopenia is a highly contagious, severe and often fatal disease of kittens and cats. Feline panleukopenia is caused primarily by feline parvovirus (FPV), although infection with canine parvovirus (CPV) variants may occasionally produce disease in cats that is clinically indistinguishable (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014).
Parvoviruses are small, non-enveloped viruses with a single-stranded DNA genome. The virus requires host cell replication enzymes, specifically utilising host cell DNA polymerases, which are only expressed in actively dividing cells during the S phase of the cell cycle. Replication within the host, therefore, only occurs in rapidly dividing cells. As a non-enveloped virus, FPV is very stable in the environment and resistant to many disinfectants. The virus can persist in the environment for months and over a year in favourable conditions.
Parvoviruses have relatively high mutation rates compared to other DNA viruses.
FPV is shed in all body secretions; however, the most common route of infection is through faecal-oral transmission. High titres of virus are shed in the faeces due to the tropism of the virus for intestinal crypt epithelial cells.
Subsequent stability within the environment allows for transmission by contact with contaminated fomites. After exposure, the virus will replicate in local lymphoid tissues and disseminate to tissues through the lymphatics and blood. In pregnant queens, transplacental infection of kittens can occur.
Viraemia occurs approximately 2 to 7 days after infection (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014), and clinical signs appear in approximately 2 to 14 days after infection. This incubation period can result in apparently healthy cats being admitted into a shelter setting who later develop clinical feline panleukopenia.
Due to the tropism of the virus for rapidly dividing cells and subsequent cell lysis, clinical signs of feline panleukopenia relate to the damage and destruction of associated tissues. In both kittens and adult cats, this includes lymphoid tissue, the bone marrow and intestinal epithelial cells. Viral replication within progenitor cells in the bone marrow results in severe depletion of circulating white blood cells, producing the panleukopenia that gives the disease its name. Infection of the intestinal crypts results in loss of epithelial cells and crypt shortening.
Gastrointestinal signs are common. Many tissues within an embryo or fetus may be affected, commonly resulting in death in early pregnancy or neurological defects, most commonly cerebellar hypoplasia, in kittens infected late in pregnancy. In neonates, the cerebellum is also targeted.
FPV most commonly occurs in kittens and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated cats. Increasing density and shifting populations of cats also encourage the transmission of virus between cats, and some geographical locations are overrepresented, likely due to these factors. Shelters and catteries are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks.
Disease is most common within the UK during the late summer and early autumn months, which may be due to higher numbers of young, unvaccinated cats due to seasonal breeding activity, long viral survival time in the environment and increased density of cats. In one study, the majority of kittens diagnosed with FPV had additional enteric pathogens, which could potentially increase the duration of clinical signs (Janke et al, 2022).
In one study, most cats tested PCR-negative by 14 days after diagnosis, although prolonged shedding has occasionally been reported (Janke et al, 2022). Asymptomatic cats that are recovered, or subclinical, can also shed the virus, although long-term persistent shedding is rare.
Humoral immunity is important in the response to FPV infection. Maternally derived antibodies (MDAs) are highly effective in protecting kittens; however, levels will depend on the amount of colostrum intake.
MDAs decline in the first few months of life, with most cats receiving protection until they are 8 to 12 weeks old, although antibodies may persist until 16 weeks or older in some individuals. Antibodies interfere with vaccination response, and this will occur at levels where antibodies are below the protective threshold for disease prevention.
Immunity is later acquired due to vaccination or post-infection. Immunity from vaccination is long lasting, with protection for at least three years and probably five to six years or more after the administration of a booster vaccination one year after primary vaccination. Although vaccination is highly effective, protocols must consider possible presence of persistent maternally derived antibodies in kittens up to 16 weeks of age (WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines Group, 2016).
Parvovirus can be challenging to identify in practice, often being confused with toxicity in cats. Depending on the severity of the presenting clinical signs, mortality has been reported to be as high as 90 per cent or over in kittens.
The disease outcomes can range from subclinical to peracute with sudden death within 12 hours (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014). Symptoms can be quite generic, including anorexia, vomiting and diarrhoea (not necessarily haemorrhagic in nature). On blood work, a lymphopenia, neutropenia, followed by a thrombocytopenia and anaemia are often seen. Where death occurs, this is normally due to the complications associated with dehydration, septicaemia and disseminated intravascular coagulopathy.
If a fetus is exposed to the virus in utero or perinatally, the infection may affect the central nervous system of the fetus. This can lead to complications such as cerebellar hypoplasia associated with cerebellar ataxia and intention tremors.
Swift detection of the disease is essential to prevent the spread of the virus. Several options for diagnostic testing exist, and in shelter settings, it is recommended to have written guidance of the preferred diagnostic pathways to expedite the process.
Point-of-care (POC) testing is a useful tool in the diagnosis pathway. POC tests are available for the detection of CPV derived strains in addition to FPV. The close structural and antigenic association between FPV and CPV allows cats to be tested using canine POC tests (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014). It is worth noting that modified live vaccinations have the potential to interfere with the POC results for up to three weeks post-vaccination. However, the detection of the vaccine antigen with these tests is uncommon and often related to the brand of test itself (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014).
It is important that FPV should not be ruled out based on a negative POC test in a kitten or cat with compatible signs. Additional testing should be carried out.
Additional testing to be considered includes faecal PCR submitted to an external laboratory. This is particularly useful where a POC test has not been performed or where a negative POC test has been obtained in a cat or kitten highly suspected to be infected with FPV. It is also recommended to perform haematology and biochemistry, as a generalised panleukopenia will add to a clinician’s suspicions for FPV.
If a cat or kitten is found dead or is euthanised with suspected FPV, then a postmortem examination should be performed (prior to freezing).
It is advisable to submit three small intestinal biopsy samples and a mesenteric lymph node for urgent histopathology. Histopathology can demonstrate the characteristic intestinal crypt necrosis and dilated crypts with associated mucus and necrotic debris (European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases, 2022).
For those cats or kittens severely affected by the virus, consideration must be given to the welfare of the individual involved.
If the infected individual is in a shelter setting, the widespread impact of this disease on a population level also needs to be considered. Euthanasia should be considered when assessing whether to engage in a rigorous treatment plan. It is important to assess the socialisation levels of the cats affected and the impact the protracted interventions required will have on their welfare. Euthanasia does not represent failure or a poor welfare outcome for these patients.
If treatment is undertaken, it needs to consist of strong, supportive nursing care. It is essential that the patient is placed in isolation with appropriate PPE being utilised. These patients are often dehydrated, with acid-base disturbances alongside electrolyte instabilities. It is key to address these changes through intravenous interventions.
Due to the obliteration of the intestinal lining in cats infected with FPV, they are often at risk of developing sepsis due to the combination of bacteraemia and neutropenia; therefore, the use of broad-spectrum antibiosis is often acceptable in these cases. However, any guidelines used should always follow responsible antimicrobial stewardship principles.
It is reported that if cats survive longer than five days, they usually will recover within days or weeks (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014). However, as discussed, this virus does unfortunately come with a very high mortality rate.
FPV can have far-reaching consequences not only in the shelter setting, but any multi-cat setting. For vets engaging with shelter or rescue cats, or working with multi-cat establishments, the first step in minimising its impact is the recognition of the disease itself. From this point, five main considerations exist for handling the virus.
The first step to diagnosis is recognition of the clinical signs, which may include sudden death in kittens, followed by confirmation, either postmortem or in an unwell patient, as described previously. Within practice, this then ensures:
Feline panleukopenia is a largely preventable disease, and the tools to minimise the number of at-risk cats and, therefore, prevent outbreaks, are already available.
Vaccination against FPV is considered a core vaccination for all cats (WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines Group, 2016) and is highly effective in the absence of maternal antibodies.
Ensuring that all pet cats receive a timely primary course of vaccinations, including their first booster, along with repeated vaccination as required, will provide effective immunity.
Neutering is a key population management intervention, reducing the number of immunologically naive cats entering the wider population. Modelling has shown that neutering of owned cats at or by four months old, rather than later, reduces growth rates in shelter, feral, stray and owned populations (McDonald et al, 2023).
Furthermore, neutering at four months old will result in population control, even if more cats are not neutered overall. Organisations such as Cat-Kind provide evidence and resources to support this approach.
Unowned cats – particularly feral cats – are important to consider. Trap, neuter and return programmes are recommended for population control of unowned feral cats, but are most effective when combined with addressing owned cat reproduction, relinquishment and local population dynamics (McDonald et al, 2025). A single modified-live FPV vaccination can provide long-lasting immunity in many cats when maternal antibody interference is absent (WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines Group, 2016; European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases, 2022).
Routine biosecurity measures in practice, and when working with multi-cat facilities such as shelters and catteries, should consider more resistant pathogens that are unlikely to be killed using lower concentrations of disinfectants and with short contact times. Knowledge of local disease prevalence, having protocols for both disinfection, PPE usage and handling and flow of cats through facilities is important for both at-risk cats and suspected cases.
Feline panleukopenia remains one of the most important infectious diseases affecting cats – particularly kittens and cats living in high-density environments – and can have devastating welfare consequences for the UK’s most vulnerable cats. Although vaccination is widely available, outbreaks continue to occur where immunity gaps exist.
Recognition of clinical signs, timely diagnosis, robust infection control and clear communication are essential for limiting disease spread.
Protection of all cats requires maintaining high levels of vaccination coverage; supporting population management through four-month neutering of owned cats; and targeted trap, neuter and return programmes for feral cat populations, alongside implementing effective biosecurity measures.
Sarah Merrett is head of cat welfare engagement at Cats Protection, supporting the charity’s work to improve cat welfare through education, engagement and collaboration across a range of sectors and stakeholders. She graduated from the RVC in 2005 and worked in small animal practice before joining Cats Protection in 2022. Sarah gained Membership of the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists in Medicine of Cats in 2021, and is an RCVS advanced practitioner in feline medicine.
Lucinda Alderton-Sell is senior community veterinary manager at Cats Protection, leads the charity’s community veterinary team and oversees its clinical care sites, supporting the delivery of contextualised veterinary interventions. Her role brings together her interests in feline medicine, shelter medicine and animal welfare, enabling her to help shape evidence-informed veterinary approaches that meet the individual needs of cats across a diverse range of care environments.