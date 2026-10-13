Point-of-care (POC) testing is a useful tool in the diagnosis pathway. POC tests are available for the detection of CPV derived strains in addition to FPV. The close structural and antigenic association between FPV and CPV allows cats to be tested using canine POC tests (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014). It is worth noting that modified live vaccinations have the potential to interfere with the POC results for up to three weeks post-vaccination. However, the detection of the vaccine antigen with these tests is uncommon and often related to the brand of test itself (Stuetzer and Hartmann, 2014).