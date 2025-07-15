Palate surgery is still controversial, with the more recent techniques being the folded flap palatoplasty (FFP) introduced by Findji6. I do a modified folding flap, which I like for the bulldog and French bulldog, as it reduces the thickness of the palate at the area of maximal nasopharyngeal compression. A recent paper suggested a higher wound complication rate with the FFP, but it was a relatively small number of cases and, like any surgical technique, there is a relatively steep learning curve7. A larger study found no differences in complication rate between staphylectomy and FFP8, and a third study found better immediate postoperative recovery with the FFP9.