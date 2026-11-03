Ana Marques completed a surgical internship in Manchester in 2003 before starting a residency programme at The University of Edinburgh in 2005. She then spent several years as a lecturer in small animal surgery at Edinburgh before joining Vets Now in 2019. Ana’s clinical interests include soft tissue surgery and minimally invasive surgery. One of her greatest achievements is her contribution to the area of interventional radiology, where she co-introduced some new procedures at The University of Edinburgh.