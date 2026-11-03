3 Nov 2026
Harriet Weston BVetBio/BVetSci, MANZCVS (SAS), MRCVS and Ana Marques DVM, MACVSc, CertSAS, DipECVS, FHEA, MRCVS discuss surgical innovations and welfare in an update on treating this condition
Image: Neira / Adobe Stock
Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS) is a lifelong condition associated with the brachycephalic phenotype and is commonly diagnosed in the French bulldog, English bulldog and pug1,2.
It results from primary anatomical abnormalities, including stenotic nares, aberrant nasopharyngeal turbinates, an elongated or hyperplastic soft palate, macroglossia and hypoplastic trachea. These abnormalities increase upper airway resistance and can lead to secondary changes such as tonsillar eversion and laryngeal collapse2,3.
BOAS may also be associated with systemic consequences, including sleep disturbance and gastrointestinal disease4,5. Clinical presentation varies considerably between individuals.
Management is multimodal and includes medical, environmental and surgical interventions6. This article focuses on current surgical approaches. Surgery can reduce airway obstruction and improve quality of life, but does not cure BOAS; long-term management remains essential.
Prior to recommending surgery, our brachycephalic patients should be assessed thoroughly. This involves the use of objective grading systems for both anatomic abnormalities and respiratory function. These tools help to identify patients that are suffering from clinically significant disease and require surgical intervention1.
Additionally, they help veterinarians identify to owners that their pets are affected by BOAS, as previously it has been shown that 60% of owners often recognise severe clinical signs as normal7. This can make it challenging to effectively convey the severity of BOAS disease to owners.
While we commonly focus on French bulldogs, English bulldogs and pugs, recent research has investigated a further 14 brachycephalic dog breeds to understand predictors of disease severity and interbreed variation2. This identified that the Pekingese and Japanese chin had significantly high prevalence of BOAS disease comparable to the three popular brachycephalic breeds. Interestingly, it was found that the King Charles spaniel, despite being an extremely flat-faced breed, had lower rates of BOAS than expected. This new information should be considered as part of your preoperative assessment.
BOAS surgery can improve the quality of life of many brachycephalic dogs, but not all of the anatomical abnormalities can be managed with surgery6. Appropriate communication with owners preoperatively is key to managing expectations, as it can be difficult to predict which dogs will have significant improvement postoperatively.
Prognosis following BOAS surgery remains variable in the literature due to substantial variations in assessment criteria8. While one study identified 70.7% of patients’ respiratory tract signs improved following rhinoplasty and staphlectomy, it also recognised that this did not translate to a clinically normal level of respiratory function9. An objective measurement of BOAS surgery via whole body barometric plethysmography identified continued postoperative compromise of respiratory function in 60% of patients. This may have been a result of severe clinical disease or concurrent, untreated primary lesions such as aberrant nasal turbinates, hypoplastic trachea or macroglossia8.
Overall, owners should receive a comprehensive consultation prior to surgery to ensure they understand both the benefits and risks of their dog having BOAS surgery, including general anaesthesia. Brachycephalic dogs are 1.57 times more likely to have an intra-anaesthetic complication and 4.33 times more likely to have a post-anaesthetic complication compared to a non-brachycephalic dog10.
While outside of the scope of this article, it is suggested to consider a standardised preoperative protocol for brachycephalic patients to reduce postoperative respiratory distress6. While various protocols have been suggested, they generally involve preoperative prokinetic and proton pump inhibitor administration, pre-oxygenation, minimising opioid use, slow recovery with or without owners, nebulisation (adrenaline or saline) and early discharge, if possible.
Recently, a study investigating a lignocaine/phenylephrine spray prior to BOAS surgery resulted in reduced postoperative regurgitation. This could be considered as part of the perioperative protocol for BOAS patients in future11.
Another consideration should be utilising owners to facilitate recovery and same-day discharge. These have been shown to reduce postoperative respiratory complications by 20% in one study. In this study, patients recovered by their owners did not require veterinary assistance following discharge outside of the planned postoperative assessment12.
Surgical correction of BOAS should be tailored to the individual patient, with the primary aim of reducing upper airway obstruction and associated clinical signs. Multilevel surgery, involving correction of multiple anatomical abnormalities during a single procedure, is commonly performed13.
Surgical interventions may address stenotic nares, an elongated soft palate, everted or enlarged tonsils, and early laryngeal collapse. Aberrant nasal turbinates are common in brachycephalic dogs, but are not routinely addressed during traditional BOAS surgery. They may further compromise nasal airflow and increase mucosal contact6.
Laser-assisted turbinectomy can be used to remove aberrant turbinates, although it is generally considered a secondary procedure.
Traditionally, multilevel surgery consisted of a combination of alaplasty, staphylectomy, partial tonsillectomy and laryngeal ventriculectomy (sacculectomy), if indicated. Of late, the concept of a modified approach (MMS) involving alavestibuloplasty, folding flap palatoplasty (FFP), partial tonsillectomy, ventriculectomy, and partial cunieformectomy (PC) has been described8. MMS improve oxygen flow via several different strategies when compared to traditional multilevel surgery. These include partial resection of the alar folds, thinning of the soft palate via the FFP technique and increasing the rim glottides area by PC8.
However, no ideal recommendation for a specific surgical combination for BOAS surgery exists, which is likely due to variation between patients, breeds, secondary sequelae and intercurrent disease13.
Stenotic nares are a common feature of BOAS, present in 50% to 85% of affected dogs14. Multiple techniques have been described to address stenotic nares in our brachycephalic patients. These include vertical wedge resection, horizontal wedge resection, the Trader’s technique, the dorsal offset rhinoplasty, and the alavestibuloplasty6.
No recommendation exists on which technique is the most successful, but a research study involving 99 silicone models of a single French bulldog’s nose did identify that the alavestibuloplasty increased a larger cross-sectional area of the nares/nasal vestibule14. This technique is a modified rhinoplasty including a Trader’s alarplasty and a nasal vestibuloplasty.
Regardless of the technique utilised, it is important to reduce the amount of haemorrhage and blood clots present in the nares in the recovery period. Surgeons have different preferences on how to manage this, but suctioning the nares, direct pressure and assessment of the nasopharynx prior to recovery can be considered.
A hyperplastic or elongated soft palate is a main primary component in BOAS, and various surgical techniques can be utilised to address it.
Techniques include traditional staphylectomy (TS), split staphlyectomy and FFP. Traditional staphylectomy can be performed via cut and sew, bipolar vessel sealing devices (BVSD), CO2 laser, monopolar electrocautery or harmonic scalpel6. Choice of technique for TS is one of the most variable between surgeons, and multiple studies have investigated the individual methods.
A 2025 study investigated the four main staphylectomy techniques (cut and sew, CO2 laser, BVSD and BVSD with suture apposition) in 413 cases. They found that the cut and sew technique was associated with higher short-term major complications when compared to CO2 laser and BVSD with suture apposition15.
FFP is another common method that was developed after the importance of a thickened soft palate on upper airway obstruction was recognised. The FFP technique resects a portion of the oropharyngeal mucosa and underlying soft palate muscle, and folds the caudal edge of the soft palate mucosa rostrally16.
It has lately been reported that this procedure may not result in a thinner soft palate or improved respiratory outcomes when compared with standard staphylectomy16,17.
However, patients were not specifically selected based on their soft palate thickness, and FFP could still be more beneficial for some patients with excessively thick soft palates16.
Another alternative to the techniques described, which is not described as frequently, is a split staphylectomy. This technique aims to also address both the length and thickness of the soft palate.
Split staphylectomy is a modified extended palatoplasty utilising CO2 laser. The palate is divided along the midline to allow assessment of the palate at its widest point. Redundant tissue is filleted using the CO2 laser. The oral and nasopharyngeal mucosa are then apposed via hand suturing18.
In this study, a complication rate of 8.3% was reported, with 2.7% being major complications. This surgery could offer an alternative to TS or FFP, but more research is required to fully evaluate its benefits.
Overall interpretation of the literature is challenging due to considerable variation between studies and patient-related factors that influence outcomes. Increasing age, higher body condition scores, more advanced laryngeal collapse and the need for emergency surgery are associated with an increased risk of postoperative complications15.
Laryngeal collapse is a relatively common feature in BOAS due to the increased intraluminal airway pressure, and results in loss of cartilage rigidity and staged collapse.
Stage I is laryngeal ventricle eversion; stage II is loss of arytenoid cartilage rigidity (medial displacement of the cuneiform processes); and stage III is corniculate process collapse19. Laryngeal saccule eversion is reported to be present in more than 50% of dogs presenting for BOAS surgery and removal of this tissue via ventriculectomy continues to be the most common BOAS laryngeal surgery performed. However, the procedure remains controversial, with some evidence suggesting that it results in higher complication rates20.
It is widely considered that higher stages of collapse are related to a negative prognosis; therefore, the procedure is still considered during BOAS surgery on a case by case basis. Advanced cases of laryngeal collapse have traditionally been managed with permanent tracheostomy or treated with cricoarytenoid lateralisation19.
Recently, a study investigating PC was reported for patients with stage II or III laryngeal collapse. This procedure refers to the removal of the cuneiform process of the arytenoid cartilage to widen the glottidis opening and prevent dynamic obstruction8. In this study, PC was not associated with a higher complication rate, which is a promising result, as this procedure was more commonly performed in higher grades of laryngeal collapse19.
Further information about the benefit of this procedure is required, however, but it could become a commonly recommended procedure in the future.
Tonsils in brachycephalic breeds often become everted or enlarged due to the persistent alteration in upper airway resistance. In some cases, these cause further obstruction and are removed at the time of BOAS surgery. Surprisingly, little evidence exists to support the benefit of this.
Techniques include sharp transection and closure with hand suturing or removal with electrocautery devices. A recent study has investigated complications associated with clamping and monopolar electrocautery technique, and identified that 11 out of 39 patients had perioperative complications. The main complication was haemorrhage from the surgical site, both intraoperatively and postoperatively21. As discussed previously, surgical procedures should be selected on an individual case-by-case basis, with tonsillectomy performed where clinically indicated.
Macroglossia is a recognised component of BOAS; however, traditional multilevel BOAS surgery does not routinely include a surgical procedure to address it.
In humans with sleep apnoea, caudal midline glossectomy (CMG) is considered for severe cases22. Using this principle, a cadaveric study was performed to determine the effect of this procedure on both tongue volume and upper airway cross-sectional area. CMG involves removal of a midline section of tongue beginning at the base of the epiglottis and extending rostrally approximately 60% of the total tongue length. This defect is then hand sutured with a simple continuous pattern.
The study reported a significant reduction in tongue volume and an increase in cross-sectional area of the oropharynx22. Further studies are required to establish the clinical benefits and practical application of this technique in live patients.
BOAS surgery remains an important component of managing upper airway obstruction in brachycephalic dogs and can significantly improve quality of life. Continued surgical innovation may further improve postoperative outcomes.
However, BOAS is not solely a surgical disease, and a multimodal approach alongside continued advocacy for patient welfare remains essential.
Harriet Weston completed a surgical internship at Vets Now Glasgow in 2026 under the mentorship of Ana Marques. During this time, she also gained membership of the Australian and New Zealand College of Veterinary Scientists in the Small Animal Surgical Chapter. Harriet’s clinical interests include all aspects of specialist surgery, with a special interest in both orthopaedic and oncological surgery.
Ana Marques completed a surgical internship in Manchester in 2003 before starting a residency programme at The University of Edinburgh in 2005. She then spent several years as a lecturer in small animal surgery at Edinburgh before joining Vets Now in 2019. Ana’s clinical interests include soft tissue surgery and minimally invasive surgery. One of her greatest achievements is her contribution to the area of interventional radiology, where she co-introduced some new procedures at The University of Edinburgh.