Aspiration pneumonia

Brachycephalic patients are at a much higher risk of aspiration pneumonia. This is due to an increased pressure in getting air into the lungs and so extra effort is exerted to compensate for this in an attempt to draw more air and, as a result, more material into the lungs (Darcy, Humm and ter Haar, 2018). In one study involving brachycephalic patients, 4.7% of dogs were affected with aspiration pneumonia preoperatively (Torrez and Hunt, 2006). Another study found that brachycephalic breeds are 3.77 times more likely to contract aspiration pneumonia than all other breeds with age of onset being approximately six to eight months (Darcy, Humm and ter Haar, 2018).