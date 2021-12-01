decreased exercise tolerance

less tolerant of interactions with dogs

withdrawing from interactions with people

changes in temperament

change in sleep patterns – for example, pacing at night

changes in eating habits

stiff when/after getting up from a period of rest

postural changes – hunched or roached back

change in body profile – muscle atrophy

hesitation going up steps or jumping into the car

licking joints

not wanting to be touched or groomed

lameness – later stages

pain elicited during a physical examination

Identifying breakthrough pain can be most effectively achieved by asking the right questions at the right time to enable the formation of an accurate patient profile. We must effectively communicate that the management of OA is a marathon and not a sprint. Timely check-ins between appointments and the use of structured questionnaires are effective in eliciting information to signpost patients experiencing breakthrough pain. Encouraging owners to keep a daily diary is an easy and proficient way to identify developing trends over time.