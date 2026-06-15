Vetscan Imagyst’s annotated smear images, highlighting platelet clumping, left shifts, abnormal RBC morphology, or features suggestive of haemolysis, allow vets to show clients exactly what is happening at a cellular level. These visuals turn complex haematology into something tangible and understandable, helping owners follow the clinician’s reasoning in real time. This transparency builds trust. When owners can see why the numbers on the CBC don’t tell the whole story, they are more likely to understand the need for further diagnostics or treatment. The speed of results also reduces anxiety; instead of waiting for external lab reports, clinicians may be able to explain findings within the same visit and begin planning next steps immediately.