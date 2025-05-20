On the CT scan, we measure the width and length of the collapsed bronchus, as seen in Figure 2. We chose a stent diameter that is 1mm to 2mm greater than the maximal diameter of the measured bronchus to avoid migration. The stent reported diameter and length corresponds to the diameter and length the stent would be if not compressed at all. The final length, once deployed, will depend on the difference between the airway diameter and the diameter the stent can open to (estimated on CT scan) and will be longer than reported. The manufacturers provide a chart to allow us to estimate the length once deployed, so we can choose a stent that should be matching the length measured on the CT scan.