Superficial burns. These are erythematous, with a dry and flaky appearance. Superficial partial-thickness burns. These are erythematous, moist, blanching and with possible blisters.

Deep partial-thickness burns. These burns are waxy, have no blisters, and a reduced pain sensation. Full-thickness burns. Burns of this type are white, with possible eschar formation (Peterson, 2020).

The total body surface area (TBSA) affected by thermal burns can be estimated using the “rule of nines” – 9% is the head or each thoracic limb; 18% equates to dorsal trunk, ventral trunk or each pelvic limb. Burns affecting less than 20% TBSA are local, while those for more than 20% TBSA are severe and may cause systemic issues. However, these figures, derived from human medicine, may overestimate affected areas in animals due to greater skin elasticity, and should be used as a rough guide (Low, 2022).