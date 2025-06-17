As well as being potentially helpful in reducing stress, it has been suggested that dogs may also be able to help with loneliness. Loneliness has been identified as an important threat to health, possibly even more dangerous than obesity. It has been reported that up to 29% of older adults who do not live in institutions suffer from loneliness. It is worse for patients receiving inpatient rehabilitation and those who are physically inactive and socially isolated. Trained therapy dogs may reduce loneliness and bring other benefits.