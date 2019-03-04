It is essential insecticidal flea sprays are not sold to clients as a single solution for eliminating household flea infestations. No data supports claims that prophylactic use of flea sprays in the environment will help prevent infestation establishing. Without effective adulticide use on susceptible flea hosts, fleas will be able to continue to breed and infestation establish. The exception to this rule is clients who do not have pets, but have moved into establishments with dormant pupae that have been activated.