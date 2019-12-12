“Natural foods” are perceived as better or more wholesome by some owners, although only definition guidance exists, but no legal definition or regulation. In the UK, the Food Standards Agency states a “natural” product is comprised of ingredients produced by nature, not the work of man or interfered with by man. They should have been subjected only to such physical processing as to make them suitable for pet food production and maintaining the natural composition. Feed materials and additives containing, or derived from, genetically modified organisms also exclude use of the term “natural”.