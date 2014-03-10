When using frozen semen, two inseminations are preferable to one, with breedings planned on days five and/or six after the LH surge, or days three and/or four after ovulation. Surgical AI with fresh or fresh chilled semen can be performed on day two, three or four after ovulation. If semen longevity is poor, waiting to day three or four after ovulation is preferable. When using frozen semen, surgery should be done on day three or four after ovulation (days five or six after LH surge).