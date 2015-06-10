10 Jun 2015
Section one of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applies to types such as pit bulls.
The Dangerous Dogs Act (DDA) 1991 was pushed through parliament in response to media and public pressure following a string of high-profile dog attacks. Under the act, breed specific legislation (BSL) prohibits the ownership of certain “types” of dogs, with the most popular prohibited type being the pit bull, says the RSPCA.
Dangerous dogs are classified by type, not breed, which means a dog’s physical appearance will determine whether it is deemed to be prohibited under the law. Section 1 of the DDA 1991 applies to the following dog types known as:
It also allows for the secretary of state to designate any type that appears to him or her to have been bred for fighting, or to have the characteristics of a type bred for that purpose. It is a criminal offence for anyone to breed, sell, exchange, advertise or expose for sale, make or offer such a dog as a gift, allow it in public without a lead and muzzle, to abandon or be in possession of such a dog.
A qualified dog legislation officer is required to legally type a dog and is supposed to take measurements and physical characteristics into account when looking at a suspected section 1 dog. However, it can be very difficult to correctly assess, as many dogs are crossed.
The description and guidelines used are also concerning – for example, a Labrador retriever could score highly via measurements used to determine a type and technically could be determined a type under the guidelines. The dog’s behaviour has no effect on the outcome of the identification process.
Taking physical measurements of a dog is not a legal requirement and many dogs in rehoming centres are simply glanced at. There is also no age limit when a dog can be typed and the author has personally seen puppies that have been typed at a few weeks old.
Unfortunately, owning a dog that looks like a pit bull is what is illegal; therefore, owning, for example, a Labrador retriever cross Staffordshire bull terrier that may resemble a pit bull would be illegal.
Blue Cross, along with many other organisations, believes the act has completely failed to protect the public adequately. Over the past five years, the number of dog bite incidents has risen by 79 per cent in London and 43 per cent nationally.
The law has failed to eradicate the pit bull in the UK and has, in fact, created a status symbol out of dogs of these types and their lookalikes. All dogs have the potential to be dangerous
or wonderful, well-behaved pets and it is people – not the dogs themselves – that make dogs dangerous.
In November 2010, a public consultation by Defra revealed 88 per cent of respondents believed BSL was not effective in protecting the public from dangerous dogs, according to Blue Cross. BSL punishes certain types of dogs for the way they look and fails to consider a dog’s individual behavior when determining whether it is dangerous. As a result, dogs whose behaviour poses no risk are branded “dangerous” just because of their appearance. Dogs can’t help who their owners are, yet the law unfairly places the onus of responsibility on them, rather than the irresponsible actions of the owners.
The RSPCA and many other rescue centres see the impact of BSL first-hand. Some dogs brought into the centres, as part of cruelty investigations or unclaimed strays, are later identified by the police as a prohibited type.
Despite many of these dogs being friendly, well-socialised and perfect candidates for rehoming to responsible owners, the law does not allow them to be rehomed. This causes much heartbreak for staff involved, who form very strong bonds with these dogs – particularly as many of them have only ever known violence or neglect from their owners (RSPCA).
As a charity RVN in London, the author meets bull breeds on a daily basis and rarely has any concerns for her safety. She also owns a rescued Staffordshire bull terrier that is an ambassador for the breed – it is extremely well mannered and loves people and other dogs. Her dog is always a point of conversation with fellow dog walkers and she is very proud to own it.
Education is key. Many bull breed owners have no idea what type of dog they have, as so many are cross-bred. However, the majority of owned bull breeds are kept by loving families who are also innocent victims of this law. The author has met owners who have had their dogs dragged out of their homes and euthanised due to how they look, and been left heartbroken.
VNs need to talk to bull breed owners about this and ensure they are aware of the law. However, from talking to staff who run DDA Watch – the not-for-profit company that monitors issues arising as a result of canine legislation and helps keep the public aware – there are things owners can do.
Having a dog neutered, microchipped and insured makes it more likely the animal would be exempted by the court and not be destroyed, as they have shown they are responsible dog owners. Owners must also have the dog tattooed, keep it muzzled in all public areas and have third party insurance.
If you work in a rehoming facility and have any dealings with a dog legislation officer, and you feel a dog has been typed incorrectly, you are within your right to ask for a second opinion – for that is what it is, someone’s opinion.
From personal experience, the author has seen many dogs that have all the characteristics of a Staffordshire bull terrier, but are still deemed a section 1.
The author hopes this article inspires VNs to take an active role and get involved in education on the problems of overbreeding and the law that surrounds this loyal, popular breed.
In July 2014, trained sniffer dog Tyson was an unfortunate victim of breed specific legislation (BSL). He was a neglect case from the RSPCA and was featured on Channel 5’s The Dog Rescuers.
Tyson’s carer noticed his significant talent for searching and contacted Avon and Somerset Constabulary as it had successfully trained rescue bull breeds in the past.
Having been tested for his ability to search, his handler PC Lee Webb said he had great potential. The officer was shocked to see how driven Tyson was to search and said he showed the most extreme skills he had seen.
However, a police dog specialist ruled Tyson – though a cross-breed – to be of the banned pit bull type a few months later and the dog was therefore returned to RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre near Taunton in Somerset.
Unable to legally rehome Tyson under the government’s BSL, the centre had no choice but to euthanise him. The outcome devastated the police dog handlers and RSPCA staff who had cared for and trained the 18-month-old dog.
Inspector Dave Eddy, who oversees the Tri-Force Dog Section, told The Telegraph: “We are absolutely devastated Tyson had to be returned to West Hatch and due to being a banned breed, had to be euthanised in accordance with the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
“It can be very hard to identify dangerous breeds if they are mixed with other breeds that look similar, such as Staffordshire bull terriers. In Tyson’s case, our expert dog legislation officers identified the physical traits.
“PC Webb, who looked after Tyson, was particularly upset. He already handles a rescue Staffordshire bull terrier and says it is an excellent search dog.”
An RSPCA spokesman said staff who cared for and loved Tyson were upset such a wonderful dog had to be euthanised.
“Ultimately, Tyson illustrates the absurdity of BSL and the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, and is another lovely dog that has paid the price because of it,” he said.
Shakira MilesJob Title