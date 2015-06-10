In November 2010, a public consultation by Defra revealed 88 per cent of respondents believed BSL was not effective in protecting the public from dangerous dogs, according to Blue Cross. BSL punishes certain types of dogs for the way they look and fails to consider a dog’s individual behavior when determining whether it is dangerous. As a result, dogs whose behaviour poses no risk are branded “dangerous” just because of their appearance. Dogs can’t help who their owners are, yet the law unfairly places the onus of responsibility on them, rather than the irresponsible actions of the owners.